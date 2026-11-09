Search for missing 18-year-old boater continues on Susquehanna River

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Members of the community are scanning the shoreline while search boats continue to travel up and down the Susquehanna River in search of an 18-year-old boater who remains missing, Mark Everett Coates III.

Coates launched his 10-foot aluminum Jon boat from Havre de Grace just before dusk on Wednesday. It was later found capsized near Garrett Island.

Harford County Search underway for missing 18-year-old boater in Susquehanna River Siobhan Garrett

Searchers have spent days looking for any sign of the teen a relatively short distance away from where the river empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

"We are still on the lookout," said Kaleisha Kisner, one of many volunteers. "We have not yet located the American flag life vest, and he was last scene in a bright yellowish-green shirt and that is some of the things we're looking for right now. We are just very hopeful we can bring him home today and bring him back to the family."

Shannon Trebes, a family friend, said she has known the family for years.

"I knew little Mark when he was a little baby so I'm connected with them and heart broken and saddened that they're going through this," Trebes said. "So I'm doing what I can do and asking everybody else if they can help. They're not going to give up until he's found."

Kisner urged anyone living near the water to help.

"Do not give up. Keep looking. Keep calling his name," Kisner said. "We don't have any answers so we're asking everyone---look out your windows if you live on the water line. Just keep a lookout please."

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