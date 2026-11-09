Carroll County extends data center development ban through February 2028

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County is extending its moratorium on new data center development for another year as officials consider potential changes to local regulations.

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved the extension Thursday morning, pushing the moratorium through Feb. 19, 2028.

County officials say the additional time will allow them to consider changes to local codes and develop new regulations governing data center construction.

The original moratorium took effect in February as the county began studying the potential impact of data centers on local infrastructure and communities.

Carroll County is among several Maryland jurisdictions that have moved to restrict data center development.

Baltimore and Howard counties, along with Baltimore City, have also implemented temporary pauses on new data center development. Meanwhile, Harford County has moved to permanently ban data center development.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.