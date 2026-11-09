Veteran Spotlight: Neil Brown

This week’s Veteran Spotlight honors Neil Brown, a U.S. Navy veteran who continues to make an impact in the Baltimore community. Brown served in the Navy as a Musician First Class, reaching the pay grade of E-6.

Today, Brown is the owner of Everdale Builders, a construction company serving Baltimore and surrounding communities. Through his work, Brown helps homeowners renovate their homes while also working to preserve the character of Baltimore’s historic buildings.

He brings practical knowledge and hands-on leadership to his work, with projects that can have a lasting impact on the homes and neighborhoods his company serves.

From serving his country in the U.S. Navy to continuing to serve his community here at home, we salute Neil Brown and thank him for his service.

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