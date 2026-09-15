Artemis II mission commander Reid Wiseman to participate in Dulaney High's Homecoming Parade

TIMONIUM, Md. — Dulaney High School will celebrate one of its most famous alumni, astronaut Reid Wiseman, as he participates in the school's Homecoming Parade this weekend.

Wiseman was Commander of Artemis II, a mission that sent him and his crew around the moon and back in April- the first crewed flight around the moon since 1972- but his journey started in Baltimore County.

He attended Warren Elementary School, Cockeysville Middle School, and graduated from Dulaney High School in 1993.

The homecoming parade is Friday at 5:30 p.m., starting at Pot Spring Elementary School and ending in the parking lot at Dulaney High School.

RELATED CONTENT: NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman gets hometown honor from Baltimore County for Artemis II moon mission

Earlier this month, Wiseman announced he is retiring from his current role with NASA and transitioning to the agency's emeritus status.

In this new role, he can support the agency by training and mentoring other astronauts.



This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.