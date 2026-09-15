Maryland mail-in voting protected through November election after Supreme Court ruling

Maryland voters will continue voting by mail under existing rules for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to halt a court order blocking a U.S. Postal Service mail voting rule.

The high court denied the Trump administration's request to stay a preliminary injunction against the rule, allowing the injunction to remain in effect through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Maryland is part of a coalition of states challenging the rule in court. Opponents argue the measure could interfere with states' authority over elections and potentially affect access to mail-in voting.

In a statement Tuesday, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown praised the decision.

"The Supreme Court got it right," Brown said. "The Postal Service has no business deciding who gets a ballot and who doesn't."

Brown said the ruling prevents the federal government from interfering with mail-in voting ahead of the election while litigation continues. He called the rule an attempt to take control of election procedures that are traditionally handled by states.

"Our coalition's fight against this rule isn't over," Brown said. "But today, the right to vote by mail is protected for this election."

The legal challenge is ongoing, but the injunction will remain in place through the November 3 election.

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