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Maryland mail-in voting protected through November election after Supreme Court ruling

Voting methods vary by state, mail-in voting increasing
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them "a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service" before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Voting methods vary by state, mail-in voting increasing
Posted

Maryland voters will continue voting by mail under existing rules for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to halt a court order blocking a U.S. Postal Service mail voting rule.

The high court denied the Trump administration's request to stay a preliminary injunction against the rule, allowing the injunction to remain in effect through Election Day on Nov. 3.

Maryland is part of a coalition of states challenging the rule in court. Opponents argue the measure could interfere with states' authority over elections and potentially affect access to mail-in voting.

In a statement Tuesday, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown praised the decision.

"The Supreme Court got it right," Brown said. "The Postal Service has no business deciding who gets a ballot and who doesn't."

Brown said the ruling prevents the federal government from interfering with mail-in voting ahead of the election while litigation continues. He called the rule an attempt to take control of election procedures that are traditionally handled by states.

"Our coalition's fight against this rule isn't over," Brown said. "But today, the right to vote by mail is protected for this election."

The legal challenge is ongoing, but the injunction will remain in place through the November 3 election.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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