Anne Arundel County couple donates $500K to expand McDaniel scholarships for Glen Burnie grads

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — More Glen Burnie High School graduates can afford a McDaniel College education thanks to a new $500,000 donation from an Anne Arundel County couple.

Bryson and Carol Popham, both 1973 McDaniel grads, established the Mildred R. Popham Scholarship in 2024 in honor of Bryson’s mother to support Glen Burnie students planning to major or minor in education at McDaniel.

Monday they announced they are expanding that scholarship and making funds available to up to four eligible Glen Burnie High students each year who apply to McDaniel to study Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education (K-12), Health Sciences, Nursing (BSN), Psychology, Social Work, or Sociology.

Students can receive a $20,000 annual scholarship, which McDaniel matches, totaling at least $40,000 each year.

“The scholarship program reflects a collaborative relationship between McDaniel and Glen Burnie High School and is designed to help make a McDaniel education more accessible to students interested in careers serving their communities,” said Bryson Popham.

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