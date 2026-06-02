BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Nearly 2 months after splashing down to Earth from the Artemis II mission to the moon, Baltimore County is celebrating hometown hero Reid Wiseman.

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman gets hometown honor from Baltimore County for Artemis II moon mission NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman gets hometown honor from Baltimore County for Artemis II moon mission

The Baltimore County Council honored the NASA astronaut and Cockeysville native during a council meeting, where Wiseman joined virtually to accept recognition and share his takeaways from his trip around the moon.

"The really important thing on this mission was to try to connect with all of humanity on earth. Our mission is Artemis II, but on our patch we made it look like all, because we really wanted to go for all and by all," Wiseman said.

As he bonded with his crew through grace, music and laughter, he was glad to know their mission bonded us here on Earth.

"The world needed something to cheer for right now, something to prove that we all can still come together. Every kid that walks out and looks at that moon right now knows that people have been out there, and that creates a whole generation of dreamers," Wiseman said.

While Wiseman could not attend in person, his father, Bill Wiseman, accepted the honors on his behalf — at a place where both have deep roots.

Taylor Epps Bill Wiseman and County Executive Klausmeier

"I was the county zoning commissioner," Wiseman said. "Reid actually started his career under that fountain out there where he did his internship with the 911 [center]."

Bill said he always knew his son was destined for great things, even if the extent of those achievements surprised him.

"I never thought he'd be going around the moon, but he's always been a very curious kind of person," Bill Wiseman said.

Bill says he was scared to death watching his son take off, but the landing was scarier. He also opened up about the emotional weight of this mission for the Wiseman family.

"The day that Reid launched off on April 1 was the same day his mom died, and I think she sat on his shoulder," Bill Wiseman said.

Reid's wife Carroll died of cancer just weeks after he lost his mother. He and the crew named a small, bright crater on the moon after her.

NASA The small, bright spot in the center of the image is the crater that the Artemis II crew have proposed as Carroll, after Commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife.

"So we've had plenty of grief and plenty of stuff to be proud of and happy for, but he's done extremely well and he's done it on his own," Bill Wiseman said.

Reid Wiseman plans to return home to Baltimore County sometime in August to go back to his alma mater Dulaney High and visit friends and family.

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