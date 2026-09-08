Veteran Spotlight: Retired Army Captain Kyle Butters

This week’s Veteran Spotlight honors retired Army Captain Kyle Butters, an Anne Arundel County native whose commitment to service did not end when he left the military.

Butters served nine years in the United States Army, including a 13-month deployment to Afghanistan. During his military career, he rose to the rank of captain, leading soldiers and serving his country both at home and overseas.

After transitioning from military service, Butters turned his focus toward helping fellow veterans facing mental health challenges.

WMAR

Drawing from his own experiences, he has become an advocate for veteran mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Through his efforts, Butters has encouraged veterans who may be struggling to seek support and has helped foster conversations about the challenges many face after their military service ends.

His work serves as a reminder that veterans are not alone and that reaching out for help can make a difference.

For Butters, service has remained a lifelong mission, whether wearing the uniform or supporting fellow veterans in the community.

WMAR

WMAR is proud to recognize retired Army Captain Kyle Butters for his service to the nation and his continued dedication to veterans across Maryland.

Veteran Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, helping us honor the men and women who have served our country.

Know a veteran who deserves to be recognized? Nominate them for a future Veteran Spotlight using the submission form below.