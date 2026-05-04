Apple and IAM union in legal battle following announced Towson store closure

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Apple location may be closing, but the drama behind the decision is ramping up.

Apple and the union behind its Towson store are now legally going head-to-head over how the company is handling the employees' transition.

Apple announced that its Towson location—the company's first unionized store in the country—would close in June, citing declining conditions at the Towson Town Center.

RELATED: Towson Town Center Apple Store closing due to 'declining conditions'

Eric Brown, a lead employee at the store, said that can't be the real reason.

"Financially, we were doing fine; foot traffic, we were doing fine. So there's no other reason to shut us down than to basically bust the union," Brown said.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) against Apple.

The union and its legal counsel, Bill Haller, claim that Apple is refusing to let the Towson employees transfer to nearby stores because the workers chose to unionize.

MORE: Union claims Apple discriminated against Towson workers amid store closure

"[Apple] told the Towson employees—the Apple represented workers—that while employees at the other two stores in Connecticut and California were being given the right to transfer to other stores in their same market area, that same right was denied to them because they said the union had bargained away their right to do that," Haller said. "They've clearly violated federal law."

Apple sent WMAR-2 News a statement saying:

"We strongly disagree with the claims made, and we will continue to abide by the agreement that was negotiated and agreed upon with the union. We look forward to presenting all of the facts to the NLRB."

According to Apple, the company would transfer or rehire employees only if Apple opened a new store within 50 miles of Towson's current location.

Brown said the situation is devastating, especially with two kids and one on the way.

"There's a reason why on your last day, we clap you out and wish you a fond farewell, and we say that we're losing a family. I met my partner there, and we're having a child next month, so this is a huge impact."

Not being able to transfer is leaving him between a rock and a hard place.

"There are no lead roles open in Maryland, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. So in order for me to apply right now, I would have to essentially take a demotion to stay with the company."

IAM President Brian Bryant says they've reached out to election officials and community groups on the issue.

On Monday, the Maryland congressional delegation sent Apple a letter saying they "seek confirmation that displaced workers will not be left behind by the closure decision and will have the same access to support as other Apple employees."

The delegation is asking what led to the decision to close despite good performance at the store, whether Apple analyzed the economic and workforce impacts of closing the store, and what specific measures Apple plans to take to support impacted employees, including the ability to transfer locations.

The full letter can be read below: