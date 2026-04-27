Union claims Apple discriminated against Towson workers amid store closure

TOWSON, Md. — The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Apple following the pending closure of the Towson store.

According to court documents, the union is alleging Apple "unlawfully discriminated" against unionized workers at the Towson location, adding the company denied employees the ability to access transfer rights and other opportunities provided to non-represented employees affected by closures at other locations.

In August 2024, the Towson store became the first Apple Store in the United States to unionize, striking a three-year labor agreement by an overwhelming 96% vote.

"This is about whether workers are treated fairly under the law or punished for exercising their rights," said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. "Apple is denying union-represented workers the same opportunities it is giving to others — and doing so because these workers chose to organize. That is discrimination, and it is exactly what federal labor law is designed to prevent."

A spokesperson with Apple informed WMAR-2 News of the closure on April 9, citing "departure of several retailers and declining conditions" at Towson Town Center as the reasons for the closure.

The stores at Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and The Shops at North County in California will also be closing.

"Our team members at Trumbull and North County will continue their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores. Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at nearby stores and on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and at Apple Authorized Resellers and Service Providers throughout the states."

RELATED: Towson Town Center Apple Store closing due to 'declining conditions'

In response to the filing of the charge by the union, Apple denounced the allegations.

"We strongly disagree with the claims made, and we will continue to abide by the agreement that was negotiated and agreed upon with the union. We look forward to presenting all of the facts to the NLRB," Apple said in a statement acquired by WMAR-2 News.

MORE: Officials question reason why Apple Store is leaving Towson Town Center

Apple added that the union agreed that in the event of a mall or store closure, the company would transfer or rehire employees if Apple opens a new store within 50 miles of Towson's current location.

"In any other circumstance, the union negotiated for severance. While we have no current plans to relocate in the market, if we were to open a new store in the area in the next 18 months, Towson team members would have the right of first refusal," Apple said.

The Towson Apple Store is expected to close on June 11.