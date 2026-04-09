Towson Town Center Apple Store closing due to 'declining conditions'

TOWSON, Md. — The Apple Store at Towson Town Center will be closing, according to a statement sent to WMAR-2 News.

The stores at Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and The Shops at North County in California will also be closing.

According to the statement, Apple leadership points to the "departure of several retailers and declining conditions" at Towson Town Center as the reasons for the closure.

In December 2025, WMAR reported on some of the major stores leaving the mall, including Tommy Bahama, Madewell, Banana Republic, and Wockenfuss Candies.

RELATED: Major stores leaving Towson Town Center

Multiple businesses in Towson have departed since mid-2025, including surrounding businesses near the Cinemark theater such as Nando's, and the Greene Turtle, which closed following a promotional event that sparked increased enforcement and scrutiny from Baltimore County officials.

The statement says Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

Apple's full statement can be read below:

“At Apple, we are constantly striving to deliver exceptional service and great experiences for our customers. As we continue investing to expand and enhance our retail stores and offerings worldwide, we remain deliberate about evaluating our existing locations to ensure that we can meet our customers’ needs in the best way. Following the departure of several retailers and declining conditions at Trumbull Mall, the Shops at North County, and Towson Town Center, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our stores at these locations.

Our team members at Trumbull and North County will continue their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores. Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at nearby stores and on Apple.com [apple.com], the Apple Store app, and at Apple Authorized Resellers and Service Providers throughout the states.”