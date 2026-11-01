1 dead after man shoots 3 masked suspects in Maryland driveway on Halloween, police say

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A man sitting in his driveway opened fire on three masked men who approached him with a handgun on Halloween, killing one of them and wounding the other two, investigators said.

The shooting happened Saturday around 10:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of Greenside Drive in Cockeysville, according to officials with Baltimore County Police. Officers went to the area after a 911 call.

When police arrived, the man told officers that three men wearing masks, one of whom had a handgun, had just threatened him, police said. The man said he was in his driveway when the group approached. He then pulled out his own gun and fired at them.

The three men ran away, and the homeowner called 911 to report what happened, police said.

Officers searching the area found one of the men dead a short distance away. Police identified him as 20-year-old Amon Walker. The two others, both adult men, were found after they went to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Officers also recovered a loaded handgun they believe belonged to the men, police said. There is no ongoing danger to the community, authorities said.

The department's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

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