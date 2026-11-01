It's beginning to look a lot like Hallmark! Maryland town earns national Christmas honor

BERLIN, Md. — It sounds like something straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, but this holiday wonderland is right here in Maryland.

Berlin has been named one of just 25 official Hallmark Christmas Towns in the country.

The holiday magic begins when the town's Christmas tree arrives on Main Street outside the historic Atlantic Hotel.

Thousands gather for the annual tree lighting, featuring ice sculptures, holiday music, hot cocoa and cider.

Visitors can also enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, roasted chestnuts, more than 60 shops and restaurants and a nighttime Christmas parade.

Even Santa gets in on the fun! Children and pets can visit him at Kringle Cottage, where kids can drop off letters and receive a response from the big guy himself.

Berlin previously made the top 25 in the Hallmark Channel's Merriest Christmas Towns contest but did not win the grand prize of having a Hallmark movie filmed in town.

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