Maryland health insurance rates are rising. What to know as open enrollment begins

Marylanders looking for health insurance can begin enrolling in 2027 plans Sunday.

Open enrollment through Maryland Health Connection runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15. Those who enroll by Dec. 31 can have coverage beginning Jan. 1, while people who enroll from Jan. 1 through Jan. 15 can have coverage beginning Feb. 1.

The enrollment period comes as health insurance costs are rising. The Maryland Insurance Administration approved an average 14.6% increase for unsubsidized individual Affordable Care Act plans in 2027.

State regulators say the increase is being driven by the expiration of enhanced federal tax credits, federal changes affecting eligibility for marketplace coverage and rising hospital and prescription drug costs.

That doesn't necessarily mean everyone will see their costs increase by 14.6%. Some Marylanders may qualify for financial assistance to lower their monthly premiums.

For 2027, Maryland residents with incomes up to 400% of the federal poverty level may be eligible for the state's Premium Assistance Program. The amount of assistance varies based on income, family size and ZIP code.

Marylanders can preview 2027 plans and estimated costs through Maryland Health Connection before enrolling.

People who qualify for Medicaid or the Maryland Children's Health Program can enroll throughout the year.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.