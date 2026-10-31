Maryland falls to Illinois on last-second field goal in first game since Mike Locksley departure

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland football's new era began with a familiar result Saturday.

The Terrapins fell to Illinois 20-17 on a 26-yard field goal as time expired in their first game since parting ways with head coach Mike Locksley. The loss was Maryland's sixth straight overall and 13th consecutive defeat in Big Ten play.

Including this year, the Terps now own a 2-21 conference record over the previous three seasons. In an effort to draw fans, the university offered a three-for-one ticket deal and a chance for one student who stayed for the entire game to win free tuition for a semester.

Co-defensive coordinator Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was named Maryland's interim head coach, and his defense gave the Terps an early spark.

Messiah Delhomme intercepted an overthrown pass on Illinois' opening drive and returned it deep into Illini territory. Maryland couldn't turn the takeaway into points, but the offense broke through on its next possession.

Quarterback Malik Washington, a former Archbishop Spalding standout, scored on an 8-yard keeper to give Maryland a 7-0 lead.

Maryland's offense struggled to build on its early advantage. Washington completed fewer than half of his passes in the first half and threw an interception late in the first quarter.

The Terps managed just one first down in the second quarter, and Illinois tied the game with less than a minute remaining in the half when Katin Houser found Brayden Trimble for a 16-yard touchdown.

Maryland responded after halftime.

The Terps opened the third quarter with a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by former St. Frances star DeJuan Williams' 18-yard touchdown run, putting Maryland back in front 14-7.

Illinois answered with a field goal, cutting Maryland's lead to four entering the fourth quarter.

That advantage disappeared on the first play of the final period when Javari Barnett broke free for a 64-yard touchdown, giving Illinois its first lead of the game.

Maryland responded with a field goal to tie the game at 17, but the Illini controlled the final minutes. Illinois drove down the field while taking more than five minutes off the clock before converting a 26-yard field goal as time expired for the 20-17 victory.

Despite the loss, Abdul-Rahim said he saw validation in how his team approached the week.

"We've been preaching to those guys about process, being about their process the entire week, and the process doesn't have anything to do with the outcome," Abdul-Rahim said. "So unfortunately, it's not the outcome that we wanted but it has validated that the process that we have put into place is the right process and I think they understood that."

There were positives for Maryland, including committing only one penalty in the game. But the Terps ultimately came up short again, extending their conference losing streak to 13 games.

Maryland will travel for its first road game in nearly a month when it faces Purdue next.

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