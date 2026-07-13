26-year-old man is third homicide victim in 5 days in Western Baltimore County

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police identified 26-year-old Christopher Pierce as the victim of a fatal shooting in Woodlawn early Sunday morning.

The killing marks the third homicide in western Baltimore County in less than a week, following the murders of two children in Gwynn Oak last Tuesday night.

Pierce was shot outdoors along the 1600 block of Whitehead Court, just off Security Boulevard. The area is flanked by storefronts and business parks, with a Social Security office about a mile away and Beltway ramps a few hundred feet from the scene.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police investigate deadly shooting in Woodlawn

Kayla Simms, who was staying at a nearby hotel, said she heard the commotion from her room.

"It's heartbreaking to know that one of our people are gone, his mom's got to grieve. His family has to grieve, and friends. It's just a sad situation," Simms said.

Sunday's homicide came days after 9-year-old Steve Allen and 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie were killed about 10 minutes away in Gwynn Oak last Tuesday night. Police said both children were pronounced dead at the scene. As of Monday, investigators are still searching for a suspect in that case.

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"I have kids. I have 4 kids right now up there, and I feel unsafe. I really do," Simms added.

Police are still searching for suspects in both cases. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-887-4636.

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