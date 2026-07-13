Baltimore County Police investigate deadly shooting in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide in Woodlawn.

They said around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Whitehead Court, just off Security Boulevard. They found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

This is the 11th homicide in Baltimore County this year, and the third one in just a week.

Last Tuesday, two siblings were found shot to death inside their home on Talles Road in Gwynn Oak. They've been identified as 9-year-old Steve Allen and 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie.

Their parents made the discovery when they returned home that evening. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either case can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.