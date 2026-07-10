Siblings identified in fatal Gwynn Oak shooting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The two siblings shot and killed in a Gwynn Oak home Tuesday night have been identified.

Police say 9-year-old Steve Allen and 15-year-old Giovanna Myrie were found shot dead in the 6100 block of Talles Road.

Baltimore County detectives responded to the area Tuesday night for reports of a shooting.

Police say the parents returned home to find the siblings dead and called police.

"It's just even more tragic because it's an unnecessary loss of life. These are two lives that have been snuffed out before they could even get started," Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

McCullough said the worst police typically respond to in the area are speeding and noise complaints.

RELATED: Neighbors mourn two children shot dead Tuesday night in Gwynn Oak

According to Western High School Principal Brittany Baugh, Myrie was enrolled at the high school.

Baltimore City Schools issued the following statement:

"Our hearts are with the childrens' family, friends, classmates, and all those affected by this tragic loss. The family has asked for privacy and space as they grieve, and we respectfully ask that their wishes be honored. Counseling and other support services are available for any students and staff who need them. Out of respect for the family's request, we are not able to share any additional information at this time.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact 410-887-4636.

At last word, police are still searching for a suspect.