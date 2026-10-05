Supreme Court declines to hear former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s appeal, leaving her perjury convictions in place.

Mosby had asked the nation’s highest court to review her perjury convictions. Her attorneys argued that the questions at the center of those convictions were ambiguous and challenged the legal standard used in the case.

The Supreme Court appeal was the latest step in a years-long federal case against Mosby.

In July 2025, the Fourth Circuit handed Mosby a partial victory. The appeals court upheld her perjury convictions but vacated her mortgage fraud conviction after finding the district court gave an erroneous jury instruction regarding venue. Because the forfeiture of her Florida property was tied to the mortgage fraud conviction, that order was also vacated.

Mosby had been convicted of perjury after prosecutors accused her of falsely claiming financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic when she withdrew money from her city retirement account.

She was originally sentenced in May 2024 to 12 months of home confinement followed by two years of supervised release. Mosby completed her home detention in June 2025.

Mosby has maintained her innocence throughout the case.

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