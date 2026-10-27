Six the Musical brings pop royalty to Baltimore's Hippodrome with Catherine of Aragon taking center stage

BALTIMORE — If you think you know the story of Henry VIII's six wives, Six the Musical is about to change your mind.

The hit show is playing at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore through Sunday. It reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as pop stars, each stepping into the spotlight to tell her side of history.

Christina Jones plays Catherine of Aragon — Henry's first wife. The two married in 1509, and Catherine refused to accept that their marriage was invalid when Henry sought an annulment.

Jones says there is a lot more to Catherine than what most people remember from history class.

"She's a warrior queen, but she also has a very loving, very gentle side. She wants to do the best that I can for myself and for my country," Jones said.

Jones' résumé includes The Wiz on Broadway. She says taking on the role of Catherine has been both challenging and personally meaningful.

"I was just coming off of another show that I didn't end up continuing with, and I think even in the beginning of the year, it was just a very, very rough time for me personally. So to have that news and to be able to prepare and have that to look forward to was really exciting," Jones said.

She says stepping into the role has also made her feel stronger.

"While it is really intimidating, it's also very exciting because I feel a lot stronger," Jones said.

This is not your typical history lesson. Six brings plenty of sass, pop music, and elaborate costumes. When it comes to Catherine of Aragon, think Beyoncé or Shakira.

"It's definitely giving armor. It's very strong, it's very spiky, it's very authoritative," Jones said of the costume. "I'm having to dance, do pirouettes and all these other things in this literal armor."

Jones says she wants audiences to walk away with a new appreciation for Catherine's story.

"I want audiences to take away her resilience. I think that her story is very, very inspiring. She was fighting tooth and nail to stay queen, not only because it was her duty, but also because she loved Henry. She loved Henry till the day that she died," Jones said.

Don't expect a traditional history lesson. SIX gives each of Henry VIII’s wives her own pop-star persona, complete with music, choreography and elaborate costumes.

Six the Musical is playing at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore through Sunday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.