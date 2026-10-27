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Surveillance photos released after carjacked vehicle used in deadly hit-and-run near Clifton Park

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Baltimore Police
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released surveillance images of people wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run near Clifton Park on Oct. 23.

Police say 24-year-old Eric Browner Jr. was struck by a 2009 Toyota Corolla that had been carjacked earlier that day.

Four people were inside the Corolla and ran from the scene after the crash, according to police.

Investigators say two male suspects later returned to the vehicle and removed items from it before leaving in a gray Nissan Altima.

Police are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to felony charges and an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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