Surveillance photos released after carjacked vehicle used in deadly hit-and-run near Clifton Park

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released surveillance images of people wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run near Clifton Park on Oct. 23.

Police say 24-year-old Eric Browner Jr. was struck by a 2009 Toyota Corolla that had been carjacked earlier that day.

Four people were inside the Corolla and ran from the scene after the crash, according to police.

Investigators say two male suspects later returned to the vehicle and removed items from it before leaving in a gray Nissan Altima.

Identities Sought On Oct 23, 2026, 24 y/o Eric Browner, Jr., was struck & killed in the 2600 blk of Harford Rd. Browner was struck by a red 2009 Toyota Corolla that had been taken during a carjacking. Investigators are seeking to identify the three individuals pictured in the photographs. Following the crash, they & one other occupants exited the vehicle & fled the scene. Anyone w/ information is urged to contact Investigators at 410-396-2606 or can remain anonymous by contacting @MCSMaryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 27, 2026

Police are offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to felony charges and an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

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