Why the Justice Department is sending federal election monitors to Maryland on Election Day

The Justice Department will send federal election monitors to Maryland on Election Day to observe compliance with minority-language protections under the Voting Rights Act.

The Maryland State Board of Elections says the monitors will be stationed in Prince George’s County for the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the state, federal election monitors have been used in previous Maryland elections and in other states to ensure compliance with civil rights laws protecting the right to vote.

In 2022, WMAR-2 News reported that the Justice Department sent election monitors to 64 jurisdictions across 24 states to enforce federal voting rights laws.

The monitors must follow Maryland law while inside polling places. They are not allowed to communicate with or intimidate voters and will not wear Department of Justice identifiers. They will observe and take notes from designated observation areas without interfering with voting.

The State Board says federal officials notified the state that the monitors’ purpose is to observe compliance with the minority-language provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

“Every voter has the right to have their vote counted and their voice heard in a safe environment free from intimidation, harassment or threats,” State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis said in the announcement.

The news comes as early voting continues across Maryland through Thursday, Oct. 29. Early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. can still cast a ballot.

Marylanders can also register to vote during early voting or at their polling place on Election Day. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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