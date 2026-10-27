More sunshine for the workweek

Good morning. happy Tuesday.

Somewhat mild this morning with the 40s and 50s across the state. Winds have a little bite to them this A.M. Conditions remain clear for the next stretch of days and into parts of the weekend. Rain does eventually circle back. Rain looks to arrive for the second half of the weekend and into Monday. With rain holding off on Saturday, it is looking like a fantastic forecast for the festivities this year!

Overnight

Clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 50.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.