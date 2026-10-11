Baltimore Rapid Response Choir gathers to sing for justice

BALTIMORE — Braving Sunday's rain, dozens of people gathered at the Homewoods Friends Meeting to sing for justice with the Baltimore Rapid Response Choir.

Co-founder Erin Roth said it was as good a time as any for the music.

"We wanted to bring people together at a time where we feel like things, the temperature is kind of hot, as the polls are coming—I mean, the election's coming, and we wanted to find a way to share in our anxiousness," Roth said.

She told WMAR-2 News that it was inspired by residents in Minneapolis who sang in protest following the surge in ICE activity in the area.

"It really is a beautiful, nonviolent way of expressing your concern for your neighbors, for each other."

Musicians played song after song about togetherness and harmony as the many attendees sang along.

Roth said that showing of community is really what she wanted to see come out of the event.

"I want them to get to know each other so there's a time to turn to your neighbor, somebody you don't know and introduce yourself."

This isn't the only way the rapid response choir plans to help their community.

They're collecting diapers for Northwest Baltimore families to help them out as prices of every day essentials continue to rise.