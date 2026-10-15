Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in Edmondson Village mass shooting that killed 16-year-old

Edmondson Village Popeyes
WMAR
The crime scene of a deadly shooting outside the Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center on January 4, 2023
Edmondson Village Popeyes
Posted

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a 2023 mass shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured four others.

Bryan Damari Johnson, 20, was sentenced Thursday to life with all but 25 years suspended.

Johnson pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a weapons charge in the killing of 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School.

He also received a concurrent 20-year sentence on the weapons charge. Following his release, Johnson will serve five years of supervised probation.

The shooting happened outside a Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

Earlier this year, Daaon Spears, another man charged in connection with the fatal shooting, was found not guilty.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More News from WMAR2News.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR