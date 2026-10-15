Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in Edmondson Village mass shooting that killed 16-year-old

BALTIMORE — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a 2023 mass shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured four others.

Bryan Damari Johnson, 20, was sentenced Thursday to life with all but 25 years suspended.

Johnson pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a weapons charge in the killing of 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School.

He also received a concurrent 20-year sentence on the weapons charge. Following his release, Johnson will serve five years of supervised probation.

The shooting happened outside a Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

Earlier this year, Daaon Spears, another man charged in connection with the fatal shooting, was found not guilty.

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