Man pleads guilty in Edmondson Village mass shooting that killed teen

BALTIMORE — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in a mass shooting that left one teen dead and four others injured in 2023.

Bryan Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and a firearms-related charge in the killing of 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey, a student at Edmondson-Westside High School.

The shooting happened just outside of a Popeyes at Edmondson Village Shopping Center.

Earlier this year, Daaon Spears, another man that was charged in connection with the fatal shooting, was found not guilty.

Sentencing for Johnson is scheduled for October 15.