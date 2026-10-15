Woodlawn High fight sends student to hospital day after separate student found with loaded gun

A Woodlawn High School student was injured in a fight Thursday morning, and three other students were arrested, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Yalonda Booker.

The school resource officer responded to the fight and broke it up. One student was taken to the hospital. Booker said the fight was an isolated incident and no weapons were involved.

The students involved will face consequences in accordance with the Student Handbook.

“I want to be clear that fights and reckless and dangerous behaviors will not be tolerated at Woodlawn High School,” Booker said in the letter. “I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority.”

The fight comes one day after a separate incident led to the discovery of a loaded gun in a student’s possession. No one was injured in that incident, and one student was arrested.

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