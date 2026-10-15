Maryland seeks changes to college sexual assault policies, recommendations due in 90 days

Maryland is taking a closer look at how colleges and universities across the state handle sexual assault, with recommendations for strengthening those policies due within 90 days.

Gov. Wes Moore directed the Maryland Higher Education Commission to develop recommendations aimed at strengthening sexual misconduct policies, reporting frameworks and disciplinary standards at institutions across the state.

The commission has also been directed to work with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General in developing those recommendations.

The directive comes amid heightened scrutiny of how colleges respond to sexual assault allegations, including recent allegations involving Cornell University. While Moore did not name a specific university in the directive, he pointed to recent accounts of students outside Maryland who reported sexual assault and said they were failed by the institutions responsible for their safety.

Moore also cited a recent federal Title IX rule that he said rolled back protections for sexual assault victims.

The directive does not immediately change policies at Maryland colleges and universities. Instead, it calls for the commission to recommend potential improvements within 90 days

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