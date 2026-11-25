BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has won a preliminary injunction against the Ouazana brothers, also known as the WAZ brothers, months after filing a lawsuit accusing them of abusive housing practices.

The city said a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge granted its request Tuesday, freezing the brothers’ assets and placing two apartment complexes, Kernan Gardens and Belvedere Court, under the control of a court-appointed receiver.

The order also requires the brothers to stop collecting rent unlawfully and prohibits them from harassing, intimidating or illegally evicting tenants.

The court found the defendants had established a pattern of taking advantage of tenants and rented units that were often unlivable, with insects, rodents, mold and other unsafe conditions. Brandon Scott said the order will help protect vulnerable renters, while City Solicitor Ebony Thompson said the ruling provides immediate relief as the case moves forward.

WMAR-2 News previously reported that Baltimore sued the brothers in August, accusing them of renting unlicensed apartments with problems including a lack of electricity, heat, hot water or working toilets, along with leaks, mold, trash, rodents and insects.

The case against Benjamin, Isaac and Ruben Ouazana remains ongoing, with the city seeking compensation for tenants, fines and the permanent appointment of a receiver to manage the properties

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