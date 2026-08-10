Baltimore sues WAZ brothers, alleging abusive housing practices

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore City and the Baltimore City Council on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Ouazana brothers, alleging they engage in unfair, deceptive, and abusive housing practices.

"These slumlords knowingly put their tenants in harm's way, and we will hold them accountable," said Mayor Brandon Scott in a press release.

According to a city statement, the Ouazana brothers, also known as the WAZ brothers, are accused of renting out unlicensed apartments that don't have working electricity, heat, hot water, or even toilets.

Photo from complaint filed by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore agains the WAZ brothers A photo included in the legal filing against the WAZ brothers, showing a toilet that wouldn't flush in the Kernan Garden Apartments in November 2024.

"Every person in our city deserves a safe, healthy place to call home, and as we make historic investments to expand affordable housing options across Baltimore, we will continue to hold bad actors like the Ouazana brothers accountable for preying on some of our city's most at-risk residents," said Scott.

The city alleges that the units rented by the WAZ brothers are plagued by leaks and mold, as well as trash, rodents, and insects.

Photo from complaint filed by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore against the WAZ brothers. Trash seen strewn around the Belvedere Court Apartments on March, 13, 2026. This photo was included in the lawsuit the City filed against the WAZ brothers in August 2026.

"The City has repeatedly cited Defendants for violations of local housing laws," said City Solicitor Ebony Thompson. "Each time, Defendants did the minimum and continued their egregious practices. With this comprehensive action, we plan to end their unlawful actions once and for all."

You can read the full complaint here:

MCCB v. Benjamin Ouazana Et Al. - Complaint