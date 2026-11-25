BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A strong coastal storm will impact the region on Thanksgiving Day. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. While our ongoing drought and the relatively fast-moving nature of the storm should limit the overall flooding threat, localized flooding remains possible in urban areas, particularly where fallen leaves have clogged storm drains.The combination of abundant tropical moisture and strong atmospheric lift could also produce a few rumbles of thunder.

Potentially Damaging Winds

Perhaps the biggest concern with this storm is the potential for damaging winds. A tightening pressure gradient between the coastal storm and an exceptionally strong area of high pressure to our north will generate a powerful low-level jet. Wind gusts of 40-55 mph are anticipated across the Baltimore area, with locally higher gusts possible.

The combination of strong winds and increasingly saturated ground could result in downed trees, power lines and scattered to numerous power outages.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. East wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 41. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Rain, with thunderstorms. High near 60. Windy, with a northeast wind 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 35-50 mph.

Thursday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.