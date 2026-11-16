BALTIMORE — An early Sunday morning break-in left a southeast Baltimore game store damaged, but its manager told WMAR-2 News it experienced a surge of community support.

Steph Tompkins, who has managed Canton Games for more than four years, said the suspect broke in through the front door window and made off with 5 or 6 handheld video game consoles and cash from the register.

The damage, however, goes beyond what was stolen, Tompkins explained. The front door had to be broken open by the fire department, and a more secure replacement door would cost around $6,500.

A replacement display case would run an additional few thousand dollars.

"We had a quick fix on the door yesterday that was $350," Tompkins added, "but that just let us lock up for the night."

The day after the break-in was a major sales day for the store, with neighbors coming out to show their support after hearing what happened.

"It's always heartwarming to see how much support we have. This isn't my first break-in at the store, but it always helps me feel ready to get up and go again, keep fixing things because the community wants to be here for us," Tompkins said.

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For those looking to help, Tompkins said the best thing people can do is stop by.

"The best way the community can support us is to come in and just buy some stuff from us. It'll help us just replenish our savings a bit," Tompkins said.

Baltimore Police said no one was injured, and Southeast District detectives are now investigating.

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