Thief sought following game store robbery in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A game store in Canton had it's window smashed on Monday night and cards from the popular "Magic the Gathering" card game were stolen.

The break-in happened around 1:15am.

Surveillance video shows the thief jumping through the window, picking up an entire display case, then using it to bash the window out even more before jumping back through it.

The robbery only took a few seconds but Canton Games says he "wasn't as clever as he thought he was."

He avoided cameras int he store, but multiple ring cameras of neighboring homes got clear pictures of him up the street, where he also broke into some cars.

The owner says cameras like those save small businesses all the time.

"A ring camera is great, that helps a lot, it really does. Just some camera in your home facing out, even if it's not your home being burglarized, it'll protect the whole neighborhood,"said Legend Dan Hoffman, owner of Canton Games.

The cards stolen were worth about $3,000-$6,000.

That, plus the cost of the window, has Canton Games saying that if you've had your eye on something in the store, this week would be time to show them support.