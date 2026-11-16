BALTIMORE — Light Rail service is suspended between the Patapsco and Camden Yards stops — including the Hamburg Street stop — while emergency maintenance takes place, the Maryland Transit Administration says. All other Light Rail stops remain in service.

Shuttle bus service is operating between Patapsco and Camden Yards to accommodate passengers affected by the disruption and will continue while the maintenance is underway.

MTA Express Shuttle buses will begin service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, leaving from the Timonium Fairgrounds, Lutherville, North Linthicum and Glen Burnie/Cromwell stops. Shuttle riders will be dropped off at the Camden station in front of the MARC train platform curb.

Passengers traveling to tonight's Ravens game are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Express shuttle service will continue for one hour after the game ends.

Riders can plan their trip using the Transit app, which provides upcoming departures, route maps and vehicle tracking for all transit lines. The MTA also offers the free CharmPass app, which lets riders pay for their trip directly from a smartphone.

The MTA says it appreciates riders' patience as crews work to address the issue and restore service.

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