Maryland has awarded a $38.6 million contract to remove the remaining portions of the former Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River.

The original Key Bridge collapsed in March 2024 after it was struck by the cargo ship Dali, killing six construction workers.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved the contract Thursday and awarded it to Joseph B. Fay Company, part of S&B USA Construction. The work is expected to begin in December.

The contract covers removing and salvaging remaining steel girder sections near both riverbanks, along with demolishing eight marine piers and two land piers. Crews will also remove nine underwater foundations and clean out steel pipe piles that will eventually be filled with concrete as part of the new bridge.

Board documents show the company’s approximately $38.6 million bid came in well below MDTA’s nearly $92 million estimate. The contract has an anticipated notice-to-proceed date in December and a duration of 671 calendar days.

The work builds on demolition completed in February, when crews finished removing the land-based portions of the former bridge. That phase included more than 20,000 tons of concrete decking and columns, along with steel girders from both sides of the river.

Construction of the replacement bridge is moving forward at the same time. Crews are installing permanent foundation and pier-protection piles, and the temporary trestles that give workers and equipment access over the water were completed in October.

The demolition contract is the first of four separate procurements MDTA is using to complete the rebuild. The other contracts cover the north land approach, south land approach and the bridge’s main span and marine approaches. Maryland switched to that approach after deciding in April not to retain Kiewit Infrastructure Company for the project’s full construction phase when the two sides could not reach an agreement.

The replacement is expected to be Maryland’s first highway cable-stayed bridge. It will have two lanes in each direction, a 1,665-foot main span and at least 230 feet of clearance above the federal navigation channel.

The rebuild is estimated to cost between $4.3 billion and $5.2 billion. MDTA is still working toward opening the new bridge to traffic in 2030, although the agency says the schedule will become clearer as the remaining contracts are awarded.

MDTA also launched a new interactive feature on KeyBridgeRebuild.com that allows users to explore the bridge’s north and south approaches, main span, foundations, pylons and pier-protection systems.