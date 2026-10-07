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Charging docs reveal new details in shooting that killed 12-year-old at Baltimore football game

Hundreds gathered in West Baltimore to honor 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, who was killed in a shooting near a youth football game. Family members are calling for justice as police continue to investigate.
'Justice for Khloe': Community honors 12-year-old killed near West Baltimore youth football game
Friends and family holding up Justice for Khloe signs
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BALTIMORE — Surveillance video shows the man charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Khloe Ishway firing toward the football field at Leon Day Park, according to charging documents.

23-year-old Tyree Reynolds faces multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

According to charging documents, Reynolds is seen on surveillance video standing in a parking lot next to the football field. Two men walked past him and appeared to exchange words with him. Police say Reynolds then reached into a backpack, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

One of the men appears to return fire, striking Reynolds in the ankle. Charging documents say that man fired away from the football field, while Reynolds is seen firing toward the field and the area where the victims were located.

Four other people were shot in addition to Khloe, including Reynolds.

Charging documents detail injuries to three other people. One was shot in the face, another in the calf and another in the lower back. All three survived.

According to a release from the Charm City Buccaneers, the incident stemmed from an argument over a parking space.

According to court records, Reynolds previously pleaded guilty in July 2022 to first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime. He was sentenced to 15 years, with all but five years suspended. Court records list the sentence start date as Sept. 27, 2021.

We’re working to confirm when Reynolds was released from prison.

A remembrance walk is scheduled for Wednesday night in honor of Khloe. It's expected to start at 6 p.m. at the indoor pool in Cherry Hill, according to a Facebook post from an anti-violence organization.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday night to honor Khloe's life.

Khloe's mother, Kristin Reese, described the loss as devastating.

"These couple days have been so hard, but I have to stay strong for my baby, of course, but it has been a disaster," Reese said.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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