'Justice for Khloe': Community honors 12-year-old killed near West Baltimore youth football game

BALTIMORE, Md. — Hundreds of family members, friends and community members gathered Monday evening in West Baltimore to honor the life of 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, who was killed in a shooting Saturday near a youth football game.

The justice walk started on West North Avenue, where supporters carried signs, flowers and balloons before marching to Leon Day Park, calling for justice along the way.

Khloe's mother, Kristin Reese, said this loss has been devastating for her family.

Taylor Epps The large crowd walking in honor of Khloe

"These couple days have been so hard, but I have to stay strong for my baby, of course, but it has been a disaster," Reese said.

She said she wants people to remember Khloe as a loving daughter, sister, cousin and friend.

"I want people to remember my daughter as a good person, a fun person," Reese said. "I just want everybody to remember her."

Reese said the outpouring of support from the community has helped them through an incredibly difficult time.

Many shared that they hope the tragedy encourages people to find better ways to resolve conflicts.

"Everything don't have to lead to shooting," Kevin Miller, neighbor and family friend, said. "It's just sad that a young lady can't even come out to watch a football game and have a good time."

Taylor Epps Community member with sign that reads "Stop killing our kids"

Baltimore City Police said the shooting stemmed from a parking dispute near the football game. No arrests have been announced.

"We shouldn't be here today," Scott said. "Understand that this should not happen to not only this family, but any family. We have to understand that our children are our collective responsibility."

As the investigation continues, Khloe's mother is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"I want somebody to say something," she said. "If you don't say something, you must be part of it."

Miller said he hopes this loss leads to bigger change.

"May some laws get changed, may security be at some football games so these kids who aren't in the streets, who don't have guns can play safe," he said.

A candlelight vigil for Khloe is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Leon Day Park. Khloe's mother is accepting donations; she says people can reach out on Instagram @ohthats_kristiana.