Baltimore's Café Dear Leon ranks No. 2 on Beli's list of world's best bakeries

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore bakery is getting some worldwide recognition.

Café Dear Leon has been named the No. 2 bakery in the world on Beli's 2026 list of the world's top bakeries.

The Canton bakery was the highest-ranked U.S. spot on the list, finishing behind only JUNO the bakery in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Café Dear Leon ranked ahead of Arsicault Bakery in San Francisco, which came in third, and Radio Bakery in New York, which ranked fifth.

Beli is a restaurant-ranking app where users rank places they've visited against one another. The company says its rankings are based on 140 million ratings worldwide.

The recognition comes after Café Dear Leon was named a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist earlier this year.

Other U.S. bakeries making Beli's top 12 included Petitgrain Boulangerie in Santa Monica, Butter & Crumble in San Francisco and Kasama in Chicago.

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