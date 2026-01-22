James Beard Awards names 4 Baltimore restaurants, bars as semifinalists

BALTIMORE — Four Baltimore restaurants and bars have been named as semifinalists for the James Beard Awards.

The awards recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts and broader food system.

Pink Flamingo in Remington has been nominated for best new bar.

Doug Atwell at Southpaw has been nominated for outstanding professional in cocktail service.

Café Dear Leon in Canton got the nod for outstanding bakery. Lastly, Matthew Oetting got nominated for best chef at Marta.

Restaurant and Chef nominees will be announced on Tuesday, March 31, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.