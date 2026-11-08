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Barnes & Noble to celebrate grand opening of new Lutherville Station store

Barnes & Noble
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo shows a Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
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Barnes & Noble is getting ready to open the doors to its new Timonium bookstore, bringing the chain back to the area nearly a decade after its Towson location closed.

The grand opening is set for Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at Lutherville Station, 130 W. Ridgely Road.

The new 17,500-square-foot store is taking over the former RH Outlet space next to Old Navy. The space also has a history with books. Barnes & Noble says it was once home to a Borders bookstore.

Inside, customers will find books, toys, games, vinyl records, movies, magazines and stationery, along with a Barnes & Noble Café.

The new store is part of a nationwide expansion for Barnes & Noble. The company says it plans to open 60 locations in 2026 and now has more than 735 bookstores nationwide.

The opening comes as the larger Lutherville Station property remains the focus of a long-debated redevelopment plan. In September, the Baltimore County Council considered the project's next step as developers seek to transform the property into a mixed-use development centered around the nearby light rail station.

A new Barnes & Noble is also set to open in Harbor East next month,

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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