YOUR VOICE, YOUR STORIES: Baltimore bills, property rights and fashion for a cause

This week on Your Voice, Your Stories, we're digging into issues affecting people across our area, from unexpected bills to a fight over private property, plus a new shop giving back.

Thousands of Baltimore residents receive notices for outstanding bills

Baltimore sent more than 50,000 notices for outstanding balances, leaving some residents surprised by bills they say date back years. Mallory Sofastaii looks into why the notices went out and what residents need to know.

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Baltimore sends 50,000 notices for outstanding bills, catching residents by surprise

Maryland landowners take eminent domain fight to Supreme Court

Maryland property owners are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on their fight involving the proposed Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project, a 67-mile transmission line planned through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties. Blair Sabol explains what's at stake.

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Landowners want Supreme Court to weigh in on eminent domain battle

Timonium resale shop gives back

A new upscale resale shop in Timonium is turning donated fashion into support for Johns Hopkins. Raven Payne takes us inside Renewal Upscale Resale and shows how purchases help support patient care and scholarships.

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New resale shop turns fashion finds into support for Johns Hopkins Medicine

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