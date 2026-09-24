Appellate Court grants emergency stay to City of Baltimore in IG case

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Maryland Appellate Court issued an emergency, temporary, and partial pause on the order requiring the City of Baltimore to turn over records to the Office of the Inspector General right away.

The City and OIG have been fighting over records, some of which include records the Inspector General subpoenaed from the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) as part of an ongoing investigation. Those records were withheld and redacted, with the City claiming they are following laws governing the release of public information.

A partial order issued on Wednesday pauses a previous injunction that had required the City to turn over the records within 48 hours, but only until another motion is resolved in court.

This is in response to the emergency two-part motion issued yesterday.

This is just the latest in a months-long legal battle between the Mayor's Office and the Office of the Inspector General.

WMAR-2 News' Blair Sabol contributed to this reporting.