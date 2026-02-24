Baltimore Inspector General sues Mayor for allegedly shielding subpoenaed MONSE records

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is taking Mayor Brandon Scott to court over his administration's alleged shielding and withholding of subpoenaed records.

The issue stems from Cumming's ongoing investigation into financial transactions made by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).

When Cumming requested related documents and records, she claims Scott's office sent over 200 pages of mostly redacted information.

Scott's team says they're protecting client privilege and following Maryland's Public Information Act laws, which exempts sensitive data like medical and financial records from being disclosed.

Cumming, however, argues the law doesn't apply to her office considering it's an independent government entity tasked with investigating financial fraud, waste, and abuse.

She notes in court filings how the City's provided access to similar information requests dating back to 2018.

"In June 2025, the City suddenly departed from its longstanding practice of cooperating with the OIG," Cumming said. “My goal in this lawsuit is to merely require the City to do what it has done since I took office – provide the OIG with the information it needs to ensure taxpayer dollars aren’t being wasted by government officials.”