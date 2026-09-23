Bans, pauses and new rules: Where Maryland counties stand on data centers

Governor Wes Moore is putting new statewide rules in place for large data centers in Maryland while also pushing to end the industry's tax break.

But counties across Maryland have already taken action, with some banning data centers and others pausing development or imposing new restrictions.

So, where does your county stand?

Anne Arundel County

Current stance: Proposed moratorium



The County Council is considering a roughly 15-month pause on new data centers, replacing an earlier proposal for a ban.

Existing projects and certain future phases would be allowed to continue.

The amended bill returns to the council October 5

Baltimore City

Current stance: Moratorium



A one-year moratorium on large data centers took effect in July.

It applies to facilities capable of using 10 megawatts or more of electricity.

The city is using the pause as it considers how to regulate data centers long-term

Baltimore County

Current stance: Moratorium



The County Council extended its pause on new data center development through December 31, 2027.

The extension passed unanimously on September 22.

The county is reviewing a Planning Board study on the potential impacts and regulation of data centers

Carroll County

Current stance: Moratorium



The Board of Commissioners approved a one-year moratorium on new data center applications on February 19, 2026.

The county is using the pause to study potential impacts and how to regulate data centers.

Cecil County

Current Stance: No specific regulations



Cecil County has not yet introduced any specific legislation regarding data centers.

Frederick County

Current stance: Moratorium on new applications

The county has paused new data center applications until July 1, 2027.

Existing projects and certain previously approved projects are exempt from the pause.

Data center development is limited to a roughly 2,600-acre designated overlay zone.

Harford County:

Current stance: Ban



Harford County banned data centers in June, becoming the first county in Maryland to do so.

The County Council unanimously approved the legislation, and County Executive Bob Cassilly signed it into law on June 10

Howard County

Current stance: Moratorium



The County Council approved a temporary moratorium on new data center development in June.

The moratorium took effect August 4, while a task force studies impacts and recommends future regulations.

The pause runs through November 2, 2027.

Now, the debate is also playing out at the state level, where Gov. Wes Moore is putting new guardrails in place for large data centers and pushing to end the industry's tax break.

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