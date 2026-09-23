GBMC NICU read-a-thon builds bonds and boosts baby development

TOWSON, Md. — Greater Baltimore Medical Center is joining hospitals around the world in a two-week reading competition encouraging parents to read to their babies in the NICU.

Camilia Carey — known as Mila, short for miracle — has been in the NICU at GBMC for about six weeks. Her mother, Rachel Carey, has thrown herself into the competition.

"Before I had her, and I have a one and a half year old at home as well, I had seven losses and so I was already on such edge and so worried," Carey said.

Carey is only able to be with her baby about an hour a day, making it difficult to fully connect — until the read-a-thon came along.

"The read-a-thon truly made me focus on my girl, like, put my phone down, I was reading to her and of course because I'm competitive I made sure I read a ton of books to her," Carey said.

Olivia Rachel, a Pediatric Speech and Language Pathologist at GBMC, said reading to babies that early is instrumental to language development.

"We want to make sure that we are giving those babies things that every baby should be exposed to: words, speech sounds, pictures, being held by family. All of that stuff is great for language development and we know that that development starts way before babies start saying their first words," Rachel said.

Nurse Zoe Ogden said reading to NICU babies carries deep significance.

"It means so much to the babies, and it really reminds them of what it was like to be inside the womb and they were hearing their mom's voice from inside and their dad's voice from the outside of their mom, and I think it's another special way for them to babies to feel close, to not feel like they're in these boxes," Ogden said.

The Baltimore County Public Library partnered with GBMC to provide "newbies care kits" to families who have passed through the NICU.

"These kits encourage families to go to the library when it's time. They can pick up a onesie that is a free gift from us. They get signed up for 1,000 books before kindergarten and they'll get a free book," said Conni Strittmatter, Youth and Family Engagement Manager with the library.

As Mila approaches discharge, Carey reflected on her experience.

"[I want to point out] how truly incredible everybody has been, not just here, but Labor and Delivery as well. It has changed everything for me," Carey said.

Carey said the read-a-thon has also influenced her to read more to her other young child at home.

The competition runs through September 26.