This is what dreams are made of: Hilary Duff to perform at CFG Bank Arena

Hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of. Hilary Duff is bringing The Lucky Me Tour to Baltimore. The pop star will perform at CFG Bank Arena on October 6, 2027

The second leg was added due to massive fan demand, and she will kick it off May 7 in Madrid.

Duff teased the announcement last week at her final show at The O2 Arena in London.

During the night’s encore of “What Dreams Are Made Of,” confetti with the message “2027 More Dates Loading” rained down as a countdown clock appeared on screen and her website simultaneously

Special guests Dashboard Confessional and Tegan and Sara will perform at select U.S. tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Monday, September 28 at 10 am, followed by an Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 29.

General on-sale is Friday, October 2 at 10 am For complete details and ticket information, click here.



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