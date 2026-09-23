Speed camera could be among Reisterstown Road safety changes after bus crash

PIKESVILLE, Md. — After a mass-casualty MTA bus crash on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville this summer, state officials are discussing a series of safety improvements along the corridor.

On July 8, during the evening rush, an MTA bus struck several vehicles and crashed into a FedEx building. Officials said 36 people were injured and a dozen vehicles were involved.

READ MORE: 36 injured in 12-vehicle Pikesville crash; MTA bus driver in critical condition

36 injured in 12-vehicle Pikesville crash; MTA bus driver in critical condition

State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat who represents the area, said she and other state lawmakers met with the community and the State Highway Administration to discuss how to improve the corridor.

"[We] want to do everything we can to ensure the safety of both drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists," Hettleman said.

Among the potential changes are a new red light camera, which the county has the authority to install, along with more signage and striping.

A new state law taking effect Oct. 1 will allow for a speed camera on roads designated as a "vulnerable road." Reisterstown Road carries that designation because of its higher-than-average rate of serious accidents.

"We're hopeful that those that both between the red light camera and the speed camera that that will at least in the short term, be responsive to many of the concerns," Hettleman said.

A State Highway Administration spokesman said the agency is on track to upgrade other infrastructure, including optical speed bars and narrowing lanes to encourage traffic to slow down. A project currently in design would upgrade traffic lights, ADA accessibility, and lane markings.

Hettleman said the community response from state officials has been encouraging.

"State Highway took some time and responded, and I think responded in a way that, will address hopefully many of the concerns that were raised by the community," Hettleman said.

Baltimore County Police said the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, and police did not offer a timetable for when the investigation could wrap up. Officials have not yet pointed to a cause for the crash.

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