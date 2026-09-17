'Always find a way': How a Baltimore mom transformed a health setback into a growing business

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore woman is turning a personal health challenge into a source of inspiration for others.

In 2024, Emynie, AKA E, received a diagnosis that changed her life: Type 1 diabetes.

"It was devastating, and it was so hard for me to take in," she said. "I was doing everything right, and I still get this diagnosis. It was hard to take."

As a mother of two and a full-time human capital partner with Baltimore City Public Schools, Emynie suddenly had to learn how to manage a chronic condition while balancing work and family life.

She said regular exercise became one of the most important tools in helping her take control of her health.

"Because it is such a detrimental thing to have and to live with, so because of that it made me stay more focused, more consistent and take better care of my health, my body," she said.

As her commitment to fitness grew, so did her collection of workout clothes. But she found herself frustrated by the options available on the market.

"A lot of pieces were overpriced," E said. "I felt like when I put them on, it made me look boxy. It didn't make me feel motivated. The material wasn't as well constructed."

Rather than settling for clothing she didn't love, she decided to create her own solution.

E Smith E in her Scvlpt

On Aug. 10, she launched SCVLPT, an activewear brand designed with comfort, confidence and movement in mind.

"It's for us; it moves with our bodies," she said. "When you look good, and you feel good, you're motivated to do more."

Building a business from the ground up has required countless hours of planning, designing and product testing.

"She spends hours to make sure the material is good," her cousin Antonio Grand said. "I pray that people see her brand, and especially because it's a Black business, we all need to support each other."

That support, E said, has already come from the Baltimore community.

Taylor Epps E and Antonio in their Scvlpt gear

"I could not do this without Baltimore, my community, seriously," she said. "SCVLPT has shown me, when we all come together, what is possible."

Now, she hopes her story encourages others facing their own health challenges to keep moving forward.

"It's not going to end you; you will always find a way to bounce back," she said. "Just take it one day at a time."

For more information about SCVLPT, click here.