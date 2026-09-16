Social media helps indie Cockeysville bookstore see success

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Love is around every corner at La Petit Mort Books & Gifts in Cockeysville.

Romance books are one of the most popular genres in the world, specifically with romantasy now booming.

Cheryl Keffer saw a need for a presence in Baltimore County, opening La Petit Mort in March.

“There aren't many indie bookstores in the county. The Ivy from Mount Washington has a second location in the Kenilworth mall. A general indie that I believe is new and used books has opened on Main Street in Reisterstown, Sweet nothings in Overlea," Keffer said.

As a staff of one, she knew it wasn't going to be easy.

“The publishing industry is not very streamlined so every publisher and distributor functions differently so it’s been very challenging to learn how to order books, how to pay for them.”

Then the power of social media came through.

“It was a really awesome spring. Indie bookstore day was the end of April and I had an Instagram reel go viral the week before so I was popping up all over the place on people’s Instagram feeds.”

Then, Maryland "Bookstagrammers" jumped in.

“They re share everything, they come out in large groups. They were here for my opening, they’ve been here for events, a couple of them have actually planned events in this space.”

It's a recent trend around the country - bookstores seeing success after being talked about on "BookTok" through TikTok and other social media platforms.

After seeing increased business from social media, Keffer told WMAR-2 News that part of what keeps customers coming back is her commitment to staying local.

“They know that when they buy books here, I am then supporting small artists with sticker sales or tote bag sales. I’m supporting local business who make some of my tote bags.”

She hopes to expand that local-first thinking across her area.