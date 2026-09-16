Maryland health officials release list of potential measles exposure sites

BALTIMORE, Md. — Officials with the Maryland Department of Health is alerting residents about potential measles exposure following an individual from another state visiting several locations within Maryland.

According to the state department of health, Marylanders should review the potential exposure locations and times, watch for symptoms, and confirm they are up to date on their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations.

The locations and times where people may have been exposed:



Casablanca Oceanside Inn (2408 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842) from 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2026, through 12 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2026

Buona Vita Pizzeria (2100 Baltimore Ave., Ocean City, MD 21842) on Sept. 3, 2026, from 5 - 8 p.m.

Bonfire Restaurant (7009 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842) on Sept. 5, 2026, from 4:30 - 8 p.m.

People who were at those locations and not fully vaccinated or immune to the measles, should monitor themselves for any early symptoms for measles for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically develop 10–14 days after exposure, but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

Those who develop a fever or other symptoms, should not go to child care, school, work, or public places and immediately contact their healthcare provider.

Healthcare providers should also be contacted before you go to the waiting room or emergency department so the facility can prevent potential exposure to others.

To date, Maryland has confirmed 40 cases of measles in 2026. They do not provide any identifying information to protect individual privacy.

You can find out more about local vaccination events here.

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